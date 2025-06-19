How many times each Super League club will be shown on the BBC during the 2025 season – as of yet

THE BBC has already broadcasted nine live Super League games in the opening two rounds of Super League.

The broadcasting giant’s first pick saw St Helens thrash the Salford Red Devils 82-0 and will end – as of yet – with Leigh Leopards hosting Hull KR on Saturday, 12th July.

Catalans Dragons and Hull FC will not be shown at all during these eight picks, whilst Leigh will be shown four times.

Here is how many times each Super League club will be shown on the BBC as of yet:

Castleford Tigers – 2

Saturday, 24th May: Castleford Tigers 6-29 Leeds Rhinos

Saturday, 28th June: Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors

Catalans Dragons – 0

Huddersfield Giants – 1

Sunday, 23rd February: Leigh Leopards 24-10 Huddersfield Giants

Hull FC – 0

Hull KR – 1

Saturday, 12th July: Leigh Leopards vs Hull KR

Leeds Rhinos – 2

Saturday, 24th May: Castleford Tigers 6-29 Leeds Rhinos

Saturday, 31st May: Leeds Rhinos 22-18 Wakefield Trinity

Leigh Leopards – 4

Sunday, 23rd February: Leigh Leopards 24-10 Huddersfield Giants

Saturday, 19th April: Leigh Leopards 18-14 Warrington Wolves

Saturday, 15th June: Wakefield Trinity 20-24 Leigh Leopards

Saturday, 12th July: Leigh Leopards vs Hull KR

Salford Red Devils – 2

Saturday, 15th February: St Helens 82-0 Salford Red Devils

Sunday, 30th March: Wigan Warriors 54-0 Salford Red Devils

St Helens – 2

Saturday, 15th February: St Helens 82-0 Salford Red Devils

Saturday, 1st March: Wakefield Trinity 6-26 St Helens

Wakefield Trinity – 3

Saturday, 1st March: Wakefield Trinity 6-26 St Helens

Saturday, 31st May: Leeds Rhinos 22-18 Wakefield Trinity

Saturday, 15th June: Wakefield Trinity 20-24 Leigh Leopards

Warrington Wolves – 1

Saturday, 19th April: Leigh Leopards 18-14 Warrington Wolves

Wigan Warriors – 2

Sunday, 30th March: Wigan Warriors 54-0 Salford Red Devils

Saturday, 28th June: Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors