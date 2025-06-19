Hull KR submit planning application for proposed redevelopment of Craven Park

HULL KR have submitted planning application for the proposed redevelopment of Craven Park.

That’s according to Insider Media, which has revealed that the East Yorkshire club has proposed investment into better facilities and amenities, to promote health and wellbeing across East Hull and the wider city.

Hull City Council has now received an application following a public consultation earlier in 2025.

Included in the redevelopment – if given the green light – will be the development of three training pitches, with one available for public use, and new outdoor sporting facilities.

A ‘Club Hub’ has also been proposed, incorporating changing facilities, a gym, treatment rooms and offices for technical staff.

There is also scope in the plans for a fan zone, two, large-scale retail stores, as well as the development of a retail terrace, a padel facility with ground floor gym, public spaces, the refurbishment of the Waudby Centre, and car parking facilities.

Initial improvements to the stadium itself have been included in the plans as well, with the proposed redevelopment said to support the creation of 150 jobs.

Some initial future enhancements to the Sewell Group Craven Park stadium itself have also been outlined within the plans.

It has been estimated that the proposed development would support the creation of about 150 jobs.