Krisnan Inu responds to Salford Red Devils owner issues and gives message to fans

KRISNAN INU insists that the new Salford Red Devils owners “are doing what’s in the best interests of the club”.

It’s fair to say that things have not exactly been rosy for the Red Devils in 2025 with player sales, lack of funds and ownership issues plaguing the club on and off the field.

Sam Stone was the latest player to depart Salford earlier this week after refusing to play against St Helens, with the Red Devils gaining Dan Russell and Tom Whitehead in return.

However, with the club being hit with a winding up order last month and with former chief executive Paul King instrumental in helping to pay players, there still seems little light at the end of the tunnel for the long-suffering Red Devils fans.

But Inu believes that the ownership group – fronted by Sire Kailahi and Curtis Brown – are doing all they can to help the club.

“I know they are doing their job and their part to help the club,” Inu said.

“They will be seen at the games because they are doing what’s in the best interests of the club.

“I can’t really say anything to the fans. Everyone is fighting to bring the club to where it should be and where the fans deserve to be.”

Inu also has a message for the Salford fans.

“Keep doing what you’re doing, stick with us. There’s always sunshine after the rain.

“Things will come good, the rainbow is on its way.”