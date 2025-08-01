Super League coaches question expansion and raise important issue

PAUL WELLENS and Chris Chester have questioned the expansion of Super League to 14 teams, with both coaches concerned that it could “dilute” the quality of the competition.

Top-flight clubs voted on Monday for an increase from twelve to 14 teams next season.

St Helens boss Wellens said of the move: “I’m really unsure at this moment in time.

“What we need is the competition to strengthen and grow. If that’s by going to 14 teams, then it will be good. But we have to be careful we don’t dilute it as well.

“I haven’t got an opinion one way or the other – only time will tell.

“You’d like to see a bit more information on where the players will come from. The (overseas) quota has been extended so that’s one way of doing it.

“But you do probably question if we have the strength in depth of players within the game over here. That’s not me saying we don’t, I’m just unsure.”

Chester, who as well as being director of rugby is currently Castleford Tigers’ interim coach, said: “I’m not too sure on why we needed to rush that decision through.

“I thought as a game we would have taken more time in the decision-making. Are there enough players to go round 14 teams?

“I know we’ve increased the overseas quota. We don’t want to dilute the quality of the competition we’ve got at this time.

“I just feel like it’s rushed. I’m led to believe there was a vote on ten, twelve or 14 teams. I had a brief conversation with (Castleford owner) Martin Jepson and a lot of people voted for 14.

“I’m not sure on the timing but as a game we’ve got to get behind it. Hopefully we’ve done it for the right reasons and let’s see what 2026 brings.”