How ‘unique’ Jack Broadbent became invaluable to Hull KR

JACK BROADBENT will have a big part to play in Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final – it’s just that no one knows which part!

The 24-year-old has proven himself to be the ultimate utility player in the twelve months since joining Hull KR.

In this campaign alone, he has played centre, fullback and wing, plus coming off the bench at hooker in recent weeks.

Asked which role is Broadbent’s best, Robins coach Willie Peters struggled to answer.

“That’s what makes him such a valuable utility player. He’s unique,” said Peters.

“I was leaning towards centre, but then I saw him play on the wing. Then he went to fullback and he’s a running fullback.

“They are his three key positions, but then I put him at hooker. I was a bit worried about his dummy-half pass and he was just nailing them at training, he was getting out, squaring markers up, doing things that take hookers years (to learn).

“That’s a rugby player. It’s hard to say what his best position is.”

While a coach’s dream, such versatile players usually want to nail down one position.

But Peters believes it need not be this way and uses the example of Sydney Roosters star Connor Watson, who he worked with in his previous role as an assistant at Newcastle Knights.

“Some people feel they have to find a position but with Connor it was ‘be the best versatile player you can be’,” he added.

“Connor has gone on to play Origin so you can still be recognised for being a versatile player, and that’s the important part for Jack. He’s a valuable member of our team.

“He’s just a footy player; you can put him anywhere and he will just adapt. It’s a great mindset to have.”

Broadbent’s current form means Peters is certain he will be selected when Catalans Dragons take on the Robins – and the vast majority of the crowd at York’s LNER Community Stadium – this weekend for a place at Wembley and a shot at ending their 40-year wait for major silverware.

“He’s played a Grand Final, he’ll be in a Challenge Cup semi and the aim is to play in a Challenge Cup final,” said Peters.

“Again we don’t know where he will be, but he will be in the team.

“It’s a great position for him to be in because he’s always going to be thought about when we’re picking a team. We can guarantee that, provided he keeps doing what he’s doing.”