Hunslet mark anniversary of last Challenge Cup final appearance

HUNSLET marked the 60th anniversary of the former club’s last Challenge Cup final appearance when they were beaten by Widnes at the South Leeds Stadium on Sunday.

On Saturday, May 8, 1965, player-coach Fred Ward’s side faced Wigan in what was hailed at the time as the best final ever seen at Wembley.

The Yorkshire underdogs twice fought back before succumbing 20-16, with their stand-off Brian Gabbitas and Wigan fullback Ray Ashby sharing the Lance Todd Trophy as joint men-of-the-match.

Centre Jeff Shelton and winger John Griffiths scored tries (then worth three points) for Hunslet, while fullback Bill Langton kicked five goals, with 89,016 watching.

It was the Parkside club’s first trip to Wembley since 1934, when Widnes were defeated 11-5 in the final, while the 1965 game came a week after footballing neighbours Leeds United made their maiden appearance at the national stadium, losing 2-1 to Liverpool in the FA Cup showpiece.