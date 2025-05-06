Keighley Cougars remember Danny Jones ten years after tragic death with charity match

KEIGHLEY COUGARS remembered Danny Jones on the tenth anniversary of his tragic death.

A charity match involving the Cougars’ class of 2015 took on a Silverbacks RL Legends side, which included recognisable names including Wayne Godwin as captain, Jake Webster, Danny Brough, Scott Murrell, Waine Pryce and Rob Worrincy.

The Cougars side featured the likes of Paul March, Barry Eaton and James Feather, all former teammates of Jones.

The game finished in poignant fashion, when Jones’ twin children, who were just months old when he died, linked up, Phoebe setting up a try for Bobby to touch down as the game finished 24-24.

A crowd of 672 attended at Cougar Park, with all funds raised going towards the Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund. An online fundraiser had already reached £3,500.