Hull FC secure three players to new contracts

HULL FC have secured contract extensions with three homegrown talents, including prop Matty Laidlaw.

While 21-year-old Laidlaw has only made five first-team appearances this season, he has done enough to earn a new one-year deal.

Back-rower Will Kirby and winger Joe Ward, both 19, have also penned new contracts, in each case until the end of 2027.

Laidlaw made his breakthrough in 2022, appearing eight times, after passing through the club’s sports college when he initially failed to secure an academy contract.

Temporary spells with Keighley Cougars and Newcastle Thunder followed in 2023 before five Super League games last season.

This year Laidlaw has appeared four times for Doncaster on dual-registration with chances limited in coach John Cartwright’s squad.

But Hull director of rugby Gareth Ellis said: “Matty has performed really solidly when he has been given those first-team opportunities this season, and will continue to add some impressive depth to our forward options next season.”

Kirby has played three times for Hull, and Ward once, with both gaining professional experience this year at Hunslet.

Ellis added: “Will and Joe have made great strides in 2025 while playing for our reserves, and on loan at Hunslet.

“I’m pleased that we’ve been able to tie down three more of our promising young players into 2026.

“All three players have applied themselves really well both on and off the field, and we’re really pleased to maintain that strong core of homegrown academy products within our squad as we move forward.”

Hull are yet to confirm any decision on fellow youngsters Will Gardiner and Zach Jebson, however, with both forwards off-contract.

Gardiner has played 26 times in Super League for Hull but only once this season, regularly appearing for Doncaster instead.

Jebson, who hasn’t added to his tally of eleven top-tier games in 2025, is currently on loan at Workington Town.

Cobie Wainhouse has already left for Hull KR, on loan for the remainder of this season before taking up a two-year deal.