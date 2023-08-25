Rohan Smith forced to reshuffle Leeds Rhinos side as star returns to Australia for birth of his child

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has been forced to reshuffle his side ahead of the club’s fixture with Huddersfield Giants on Sunday.

Morgan Gannon returns to the squad after making his come back from injury last week against Warrington reserves however Leeds are without James McDonnell, who has not recovered enough from the back injury he suffered last week, and Corey Johnson, who left last week’s win over Warrington with an injury. The Rhinos are also without Nene Macdonald, who has returned to Australia for a week to attend the birth of his child this weekend.

Youngster Alfie Edgell could make his debut after being drafted into the squad following a string of impressive performances for the Reserves whilst winger Liam Tindall is back in contention for selection after being called into the 21 man squad this week.