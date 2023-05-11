Kevin Brown believes Castleford Tigers are in relegation trouble as he makes bold Wakefield Trinity claim

THE Super League relegation fight in 2023 is an interesting one.

Sat the bottom of the table are Wakefield Trinity, who have yet to win a game in 2023 with five nillings along the way, whilst local rivals Castleford Tigers sit in 11th with just two wins.

In the past Trinity have been in and around the same area but have come up trumps in the latter stages of the season to preserve their Super League status.

Now, pundit Kevin Brown believes that Castleford, who aren’t used to being in this position, will be looking nervously over their shoulder.

“Wakey aren’t going to give up. They’re used to feeling this pressure, they’re used to being in and around the bottom of the table and then finishing the year with a bit of a run,” Brown said on BBC Five Live.

“Castleford not so much, they’re normally in and around the playoffs so this will be quite a lot different for some of their players.

“Wakey will see this as an opportunity to keep Hull in the mix but also have a real good tilt at Castleford.”

Brown believes that Wakefield are a better team than what Toulouse Olympique were in Super League last year.

“They scored a few tries against Warrington which I think is a massive positive. They’ve not looked like scoring which makes it even more difficult to keep the opposition out,” Brown continued.

“They’ve always been difficult to beat but it just seems that they’ve lost their confidence. I think Wakey are expecting to lose, the fans are expecting to lose and even a losing result like that against Warrington is classed as a success. That shows how far Wakey have gone down.

“There are definite positives and I do think they’ll catch someone at home. I think they’re a better team than Toulouse and Toulouse ended up getting their act together and winning a few games.