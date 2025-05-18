Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson blasts ‘rubbish’ element of Hull KR loss

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Luke Robinson described his team’s attack as “rubbish” as they failed to register a point in defeat at Hull KR.

Robinson said: “I thought we defended great in the first half. They put us under a lot of pressure, they are a really good side.

“I don’t think they were unbelievable themselves. But to go in at half-time at 4-0 against that strong wind, I thought we’d done really well.

“I just thought our attack was rubbish, and that’s what really hurt us in the end.

“I spoke to the lads about utilising the wind in the second half – but we dropped the ball in the first set.

“The floodgates opened and they started rolling us through the middle.”