Willie Peters on Hull KR squad rotation and a potential England contender

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters is considering resting players again – after his team eventually brushed off Huddersfield Giants with a rotated line-up.

Despite Peta Hiku and Sauaso Sue being given a breather, the Robins went on to win 34-0 against the Giants at Craven Park.

Next they play Warrington in a Challenge Cup final dress rehearsal then St Helens, before the Wembley showpiece against the Wolves on June 7.

Peters said: “We’ll have a look at it, we’ll see how people have pulled up. It’s a difficult one because you’ve still got to go after it, which we still were (against Huddersfield).”

Peters said that Kelepi Tanginoa was “outstanding” against Huddersfield, adding: “We strive for consistency as a team – and that’s what Kelepi is capable of.

“I still don’t believe Kelepi realises what he’s got, the tools that he has.”

Discussing whether two-try Joe Burgess is an England contender, Peters replied: “He has to be in a conversation.

“If Shaun Wane is looking at a team, he’s going to look at who is going to worry Australian players and their coaching staff – and give him (Burgess) an inch and he’s gone.”

The Robins coach denied there was a team hangover after the Cup semi-final, saying: “That team (Huddersfield) is going to trouble a lot of teams that year.

“They had an injury crisis and a lot of young players playing but now they are starting to get their players back.”