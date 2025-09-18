Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson reacts to Oliver Wilson speculation following Leeds Rhinos-Hull FC links

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Luke Robinson has revealed that the club will sit down with forward Oliver Wilson at the end of the season after speculation linked him with Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC.

All Out Rugby League recently revealed that both Leeds and Hull were chasing the 25-year-old’s signature.

Wilson only signed a new deal with the Giants in December last year, with the new deal running until the end of the 2028 campaign.

As such, any potential move would require a hefty transfer fee – and Robinson knows the situation needs to be sorted sooner rather than later.

“He only signed a new deal not too long ago,” Robinson said.

“I’ve heard a lot of the rumours. We need to sit down with Olly at the end of the year, we need to get this game out of the way, finish the season off and see where both parties are at.

“That’s pretty much our stance on it, we are getting the season out of the way first before discussing anything further.

“He’s got a contract with us and from our point of view, we want to get the season done and dusted before having open and honest conversations about where both parties are at.

“He’s a really good player and me and him have a really good relationship, we actually live about three streets away from each other. I’ve been involved with Olly for a while, we get on really well and are nice and honest with each other.

“The stance the club has taken is one that I agree with: let’s get the season out of the way before we start talking properly.

“Agents are always going to be talking, that’s their job and if they’re not doing that they’re not working hard enough for the player.”