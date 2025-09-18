Paul Rowley gives latest on Salford Red Devils future

PAUL ROWLEY admits that he hasn’t made a decision on his future at Salford Red Devils, despite there being just one game left of the 2025 Super League season.

Rowley has been through the mire to say the least during this campaign, with concerns over payments, the loss of 19 players, and even the loss of assistant coach Kurt Haggerty making 2025 one to forget.

With no concrete decision made on the future of Salford within the rugby league pyramid, question marks have been raised as to where Rowley’s future lies – particularly as he was meant to step into the director of rugby role at the end of this season.

However, no decision has yet been made.

“I’ve made no decisions at all,” Rowley said. “My only decision is to give my best to this club.

“I’m contracted to this club and I wouldn’t let my mind drift elsewhere. It’s been an emotional season, it’s been an emotional journey, and I’m in for an emotional night on Friday.

“I can’t give anything less than 100% to this cause at the minute, and then like I said before, when I get a chance to take a breath and when I see what cards I have been dealt, and that the club’s been dealt, then they can make some choices and decisions, but I can work out what my path will be.

“I’ve got faith in myself and I’ve got faith that things happen for a reason as they always say. So, I’m weirdly chilled, and I guess that’s just because I’ve got a good support network around me.”

Rowley is, however, open to staying at Salford if something does arise.

“I’ve got a really open mind and dead chilled, so I’ll just get to that finish line. That was my objective, but you know I’ll recover pretty quick. I’ll be bouncing in no time and we’ll just see what the future brings.”

I’ll keep an open mind on everything. I’ll let everything pan out and then I’ll see and I’ll play with the cards I’ve been dealt at that particular time.

“I know sometimes it’s hard to believe but I really have took it one day at a time and that’s kind of what I’ll continue to do until Friday’s out of the way. Then I’ll take a deep breath and see what’s out there I guess or what’s in here, see how this one pans out.

“Nobody’s got a crystal ball, but I’m quite open minded to everything here or whatever. My concern is just getting these lads to the finish line and then obviously Salford lining up in whatever that looks looks like next year and representing the city in the way that it should be.”