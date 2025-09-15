Huddersfield Giants confirm Super League home for 2026

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have confirmed that they will remain at the ACCU Stadium for the 2026 Super League season.

There had been much speculation that the 2025 campaign would have been Huddersfield’s last at the shared facility with football side Huddersfield Town.

Of course, Giants owner Ken Davy has made it well-known that he is trying to help the rugby league club move into a new facility of their own, whilst a short-term deal to move into Halifax Panthers’ Shay ground has also been mooted – especially with Davy keen to take over that stadium himself.

However, during Huddersfield’s awards night, Davy revealed that the Giants will continue to play at the ACCU Stadium in 2026 – but that it will be the club’s last.

Davy said: “The upcoming 2026 season will be our last season at the Accu and in 2027 we will have a new home base for which could be a number of options at this stage.

“The purchase of the Shay has not been completed and whilst I remain confident that it will be – the timeframe to get that stadium up to Super League standard for next season is quite simply – impossible.

“Therefore we will remain at the ACCU stadium. We will of course have the usual period of absence for re seeding and hopefully a concert, so subject to the way the fixture list falls we will play at least one game on the road as we did so successfully this season.

“I am told that the petition for us to be allowed to develop the gasworks street site (which remains our preferred option) has reached the number whereby it will be debated by Kirklees Council and I sincerely hope that the outcome of that will bring positive news.

“The reality is that a new stadium, with its planned focus on sporting excellence, research and health and wellbeing for the community, has the potential to be a huge asset for the Town, as well as to delivering high quality sporting facilities for the Giants and the many other potential users of its all weather facilities.”