Hull FC confirm the exit of eight players at the end of 2025 Super League season

HULL FC have confirmed the exit of eight players at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

As already announced, Jordan Rapana will retire from the sport at the end of the season after a stellar 18-year career on both the domestic and international stage, whilst Jordan Lane has signed a four-year deal with Castleford Tigers.

The club has also confirmed that Jack Ashworth and Jack Charles will both depart the club at the end of the season having agreed deals with other Super League clubs for 2026.

Ashworth has made 41 appearances for the club since joining ahead of the 2024 season from st Helens, while Academy product Charles has appeared at senior level 23 times after breaking through last season.

Will Gardiner, Zach Jebson and Owen Haldenby will also depart the club at the end of their contracts.

All products of the club’s academy, Gardiner has made 31 appearances since his senior debut in 2022, while Jebson has ran out 10 times for the senior side since debuting the following season.

Haldenby has been a regular feature for the club’s Academy and Reserves sides in recent seasons, and will pursue opportunities elsewhere in 2026.

Loanee Sam Eseh will also return to parent club Wigan Warriors at the end of the season – the prop has made 21 appearances across two loan spells in the past two campaigns.