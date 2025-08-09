Joe Burgess hat-trick as Hull KR cruise past Castleford Tigers

HULL KR 36 CASTLEFORD TIGERS 6

ARINDAM REJ, Sewell Group Craven Park, Saturday

JOE BURGESS’ hat-trick kept up his impressive form – following on from his four tries during the previous game against Salford – as Hull KR cruised to victory again.

Super League leaders Hull KR face a pivotal, top-of-the-table clash next after this match, away against second-placed Wigan Warriors, and this was a comfortable way to warm up for that.

Wigan is the start of a testing run of fixtures for Rovers so they needed to deliver in this one and they managed to, against a generally spirited but often suffocated Castleford team.

Castleford were doing well to be in touch at the break, 16-6 down, but Rovers piled on 20 unanswered points in the second half to secure a four-point lead at the top of the Super League again. They also consequently took the Roger Millward Trophy, commemorating the former Hull KR and Castleford great.

With Tyrone May suspended, Hull KR fielded Arthur Mourgue in the halves – with Jack Broadbent at fullback and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves given a break – while Castleford had Joe Westerman in the halves, with Hull-born teenager Jenson Windley named as starting fullback and Fletcher Rooney out injured.

From the kick-off, Louis Senior – facing his former club – fumbled the ball, and Castleford faced early pressure. But Rovers giving away early penalties allowed the visiting side breathing space during those opening exchanges. There was nearly punishment for the Robins when Sam Wood burst clear but he sent out a forward pass rather than picking out Windley in a dangerous position.

Rovers, though, eventually struck and the try came after a passing move – involving Mikey Lewis being clattered by Jeremaiha Simbiken while delivering a pass – led to Joe Burgess touching down in the left-hand corner. Simbiken was sin-binned for his dangerous contact on Lewis, as salt was rubbed into the Cas wounds of conceding that try.

There was some more pain to come for Cas while they were down to twelve men as another right-to-left passing move ended in Burgess finishing again, from a nicely-executed assist from Broadbent. But that disappointment was eased for Cas, while they had a numerical disadvantage, as Alex Mellor ran forward and jumped to pounce on a high kick by Daejarn Asi – beating Broadbent – then he touched down for a visiting try.

With 13 men against 13 again in the latter stages of the first half, Rovers had more joy as Jez Litten scampered over after his sly dummy out-foxed the Cas defence. Amid the celebrations, Lewis was seen directing words at Simbiken.

Mourgue’s successful conversion helped them into their ten-point lead at the interval. And it could have been worse, just before the break, as Kelepi Tanginoa came close to grounding but could not quite manage it, Cas doing enough to thwart him.

And Castleford also showed some much-needed fight again early in the second half, coming close to a try as Senior barged through a cluster of tacklers, but the former Robin had his effort ruled out by the video referee – as he was deemed to have lost his grip on the ball.

After that warning shot, Rovers quickly responded, with Wood having just been green-carded after a head injury. Lewis’ tricky feet disorientated the defence and – with numbers to his left – he picked out Broadbent who then assisted Rhyse Martin for the try.

Broadbent then provided another key pass that Burgess did well to take, then the winger strode down the left flank, and teed up the supporting Lewis in space for another try.

And the onslaught continued when Mourgue showed fleet-footed movement and running, despite several men near him, to soon go over for another.

Burgess completed his hat-trick in the closing stages when he finished well from a looping pass by Broadbent.

GAMESTAR: Joe Burgess demonstrated his finishing ability again with his hat-trick in another hardworking display – and he made a pulsating dash to set up Mikey Lewis too.

GAMEBREAKER: Rhyse Martin striking for his try, profiting after Mikey Lewis’ footwork, gave Rovers a 20-6 lead that looked too big to overturn.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Arthur Mourgue showed slick feet and weaving movement to evade several opponents and go over for his try.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Joe Burgess (Hull KR)

2 pts Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

1 pt Jenson Windley (Castleford)

MATCHFACTS

HULL KR

18 Jack Broadbent

2 Tom Davies

3 Peta Hiku

12 James Batchelor

5 Joe Burgess

6 Mikey Lewis

35 Arthur Mourgue

8 Sauaso Sue

14 Michael McIlorum

16 Jai Whitbread

11 Dean Hadley

17 Rhyse Martin

13 Elliot Minchella

Subs (all used)

9 Jez Litten

15 Sam Luckley

20 Kelepi Tanginoa

24 Eribe Doro

18th man (not used)

21 Jack Brown

Also in 21-man squad

10 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

25 Bill Leyland

36 Noah Booth

Tries: Burgess (19, 26, 73), Litten (36), Martin (52), Lewis (59), Mourgue (65)

Goals: Mourgue 4/7

TIGERS

27 Jenson Windley

24 Josh Simm

4 Sam Wood

18 Josh Hodson

22 Louis Senior

6 Daejarn Asi

13 Joe Westerman

41 Tom Amone

16 Cain Robb

43 Joe Stimson

11 Jeremiah Simbiken

12 Alex Mellor

10 George Lawler

Subs (all used)

15 George Griffin

19 Sam Hall

20 Muizz Mustapha

38 Brad Singleton

18th man (not used)

26 George Hill

Also in 21-man squad

1 Tex Hoy

23 Fletcher Rooney

42 Chris Atkin

Tries: Mellor (31)

Goals: Asi 1/1

Sin bin: Simbiken (19) – dangerous contact

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 10-6, 16-6; 20-6, 26-6, 32-6, 36-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hull KR: Joe Burgess; Tigers: Jenson Windley

Penalty count: 5-4

Half-time: 16-6

Referee: Tom Grant

Attendance: 11,038