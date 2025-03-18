The coaching trio now leading Featherstone Rovers

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS coach Paul Cooke says he and assistants Ged Corcoran and Ian Hardman are “extensions of each other” when it comes to Rugby League.

The trio have been tasked with leading Featherstone’s bid for second-tier success after the early-season departure of James Ford.

Cooke, who had been an assistant to Ford since November, bids for a first league victory under his command at leaders Halifax on Sunday.

Rovers slipped to ninth after their 19-12 defeat at Sheffield, a second loss in three Championship matches to date this year (the first was 14-12 at London Broncos in Ford’s final game in charge).

And while the former Super League and England halfback insists there is no need for panic, he also says Featherstone should be getting better results.

“As coaches, we are striving for perfection, and if we get closer to that, we will be a hard team to beat,” he said.

The 43-year-old former Doncaster player-coach says he, Corcoran, who has moved from York, where he was an assistant to Mark Applegarth, and Hardman are trying to set standards in training that will translate to strong performances on the turf.

Cooke knows both men well, having worked with Corcoran for Ireland (the 41-year-old is the Wolfhounds coach) and at York and alongside Hardman at Featherstone.

He and 39-year-old Hardman, who has been on the Featherstone coaching staff since November 2021 after ten years as a player, are also former team-mates at the club, and Cooke said: “Ian is part of the fabric of this place.

“His knowledge of the game and the club is really useful, while Ged’s decision to come on board was a big boost for me.

“We know each other well and continued to speak regularly after I moved to Featherstone from York.

“Ian, Ged and I have similar core thoughts on how the game should be played and how training should look.”

Versatile Danny Addy made his 300th career appearance against Sheffield.