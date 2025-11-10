Huddersfield Giants forward Oliver Wilson signs for Wigan Warriors

WIGAN WARRIORS have sealed the signing of Huddersfield Giants prop Oliver Wilson on a four-year deal.

The Yorkshire club have received what they call a “substantial fee”, but remain disappointed to have lost one of their key players.

Bradford Bulls product Wilson joined Huddersfield in 2019 and was contracted to 2028. He made 114 appearances for the Giants and played for England against France in 2024.

Huddersfield director of rugby Andy Kelly said: “Oliver Wilson was a player we believed would be the cornerstone of our pack for many years to come.

“However he feels his ambition is best served at another club and despite the disappointment of losing Oliver, we thank him for his service and wish him well in the future.”

Wilson said: “I’m really excited to be signing with Wigan. When I heard they had an interest, it was an easy decision for me to make. It’s a great club, and I can’t wait to get going in pre-season.

“I would also like to put on record my sincere thanks to Huddersfield Giants and especially to the fans, for the past six years. Their support was always unwavering.”

Wigan coach Matt Peet said: “We’re really pleased to bring Oliver to the club. He’s a talented and determined player.

“We believe he’ll thrive in our environment and contribute strongly to the team moving forward.”

Wilson is Wigan’s third new signing after St Helens backs Jonny Vaughan and Dayon Sambou.