Warrington Wolves in turmoil as coach suspended and Super League game forfeited

WARRINGTON WOLVES are in turmoil with head coach Ged Ginty temporarily suspended and their scheduled Women’s Super League match against St Helens on Sunday forfeited.

Ginty was hit with the sanction from the RFL following comments made on social media.

The governing body said in a statement: “Ged Ginty has received a Temporary Suspension Order pending an investigation by the RFL safeguarding department.”

They have been forced to concede their Super League tie against St Helens due to not being able to raise a team.

As a result of the forfeited match, St Helens will be awarded a 48-0 win, while the RFL Board will consider whether to take any further action against Warrington.

Ginty, 46, took charge of the team ahead of this season, stepping up from assistant coach to replace Armani Sharrock, and has overseen ten defeats from ten in all competitions.