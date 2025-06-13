Huddersfield Giants hit with yet another injury blow as Adam Swift ruled out

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have been hit with yet another injury blow with Adam Swift set for a spell on the sidelines with a torn calf.

The winger has been one of Huddersfield’s bright sparks in recent seasons, but Swift will be out for the foreseeable future.

Now Huddersfield boss Luke Robinson has spoken on the issue and how it came about.

“Adam Swift is a big disappointment, he is crucial to what we do,” Robinson said.

“He had a calf injury. We played against Leigh on Thursday, brought him on Saturday and spent time together before training during the week.

“He trained Monday and was fine, came in Wednesday and there was nothing wrong with him and then in the warm-up he said his calf felt really right.

“He had it scanned and he has torn it. He will be out for the next two or three weeks minimum which is very disappointing.”