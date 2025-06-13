Leeds Rhinos close in on Kallum Watkins deal as veteran to hit impressive milestone

KALLUM WATKINS will play the 400th game of his career when Leeds Rhinos host Warrington Wolves tomorrow (Saturday) – and he is set to extend his career by at least another year in blue and amber.

The 34-year-old has won six Super League titles, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge, all in his first stint with Leeds which began in the academy and lasted 13 years up to 2019.

After an NRL spell with Gold Coast Titans and five years with Salford Red Devils, he rejoined the Rhinos in April on a deal until the end of the season.

Watkins has stated his desire to play on at AMT Headingley beyond that deal and Leeds coach Brad Arthur has suggested an agreement is close.

“Bleasy (sporting director Ian Blease) is working through that,” said Arthur.

“All the indications are we want him to stay and Kallum wants to stay so I’m sure that’ll get sorted sooner rather than later.”

The Warrington game will be his seventh back at Leeds and Watkins has made a positive impression so far, with his versatility in particular on show.

Mostly a centre in his previous spell, he developed into a respected back-rower at Salford and has spent much of his time at loose-forward since returning to the Rhinos.

Arthur said: “It’s a luxury. He’s just a footballer, you can put him anywhere and he’ll get his job done.

“The thing that’s most pleasing is his attitude towards it. He’s moved to the middle, he’s moved to an edge, he’s gone in the halves, he’s done whatever job is needed to help the team.”

Watkins’ milestone follows Ryan Hall, a long-time team-mate who also returned to Leeds this season after six years away, playing his 500th career game back in March.

“I haven’t been big parts of their careers but I feel privileged to be their coach on these special occasions,” added Arthur.

“I’m in awe of those guys and how they get through that number of games.

“They’re a great example for the rest of our squad and especially the young guys – if you do the right things throughout your career you can play as long as you like.

“And they’re on top of their games and playing their best football.”