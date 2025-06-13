Scotland to play first women’s international this year

SCOTLAND will play their first women’s international this year.

The new team will take part in a tri-series event in the autumn alongside England Community Lions and Jamaica.

While the match against the former, a representative side for players outside Super League, is not considered a senior international, the concluding game will be.

It’s also understood that Scotland are looking to arrange a further match before the tournament takes place, which if confirmed would be their first official international.

In the meantime, the Bravehearts have been invited to the Women’s Nines festival, becoming the first international team to take part in the event.

They will pitch themselves against club sides, with every Super League team taking part, at West Park in Leeds on Saturday, July 5.

Only at the beginning of this year did the nation launch a women’s team, appointing former Ireland boss John Whalley as head coach and naming a 31-player training squad which included Super League players Nicole Benson, Demi Fisher, Abi Gordon, Kaiya Glynn and Imogen Smillie.

Scotland will play England Community Lions on Saturday, October 18 at Pilkington Recs, St Helens and then Jamaica at Featherstone Lions on Saturday, November 1 (both 2pm).

In between, Pilkington Recs will also host the Community Lions and Reggae Warriors on Saturday, October 25 (1pm).

Whalley said: “We are really looking forward to these fixtures. It will be great to test ourselves against some strong and powerful athletes.

“Finishing the year with a senior international will crown a very special year for Scotland’s women’s team.”