Huddersfield Giants release overseas forward

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have released Australian back-rower Jack Murchie, halfway through his three-year contract.

Murchie joined the club ahead of the 2024 season after previously featuring in the NRL with Canberra Raiders, New Zealand Warriors and Parramatta Eels.

But has made only 17 appearances due to injuries and has been permitted to return home to Australia.

Huddersfield director of rugby Andy Kelly said: “We’re always appreciative of a player who comes over and gives their best for the Giants.

“We’re sympathetic to the reasons why Jack wants to go home and we’ve worked together to ensure that happens. We wish him the very best of luck.”