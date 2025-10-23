Huddersfield Giants nearing new elite training base

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS will soon be in their new elite training base as work commences at Laund Hill on the club’s new state-of-the-art facility.

The new facility will replace the current training centre on Red Doles Lane.

It will include an expanded gym area, physiotherapy and video analysis suites as well as offices.

Significantly, once complete it will mean all the Giants’ training facilities being in one place, with the new centre being built alongside existing 4G and grass pitches,

Huddersfield’s managing director Richard Thewlis said: This has been a long time vision that finally looks like it will come to fruition.

“The possibilities that the Laund Hill site brings for training are incredibly exciting for all our teams and, having installed a truly world-class playing surface, the next stage was the building which once planning was secured has moved full steam ahead under Giants director Chris Taylor’s leadership.

“The facility, once finished, will be world class and the objective is to provide an environment where every member of the staff and players can be the best they possibly can be and ultimately deliver winning performances on the field.”

Huddersfield head coach Luke Robinson has previously said of the plans: “The logistics will make such a big difference – the way we train, the duration we can train for, the quality we train. The facilities there are amazing.

“I think it’ll be great not only for the first team but the women’s team, the academy, the scholarship – everybody will see the fruits of it, and I think players will become better because of it.”