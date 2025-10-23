Player of the Series award created for Ashes showdown between England and Australia

THE Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) and the Rugby Football League (RFL) have announced the introduction of a new Player of the Series award for the Ashes.

The Fulton-Reilly Award will be awarded to the standout player across the three-Test series, commemorating two key figures in Ashes history: Bob Fulton AM and Malcolm Reilly OBE.

ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys AM said the award was a fitting tribute to two men who helped define Rugby League’s oldest rivalry: “Bob Fulton and Malcolm Reilly were not only two of the greatest players to play the game, they were the benchmark of how much it means to represent your country,” Mr V’landys said.

“They went head-to-head as players, coaches, won Premierships together, and earned respect on both sides of the world. This new award recognises their legacy and the fierce, proud tradition of Ashes football.”

Fulton was born in Warrington but raised in Australia and went on to play 35 Tests for the Kangaroos, including four Ashes series.

He later coached Australia against Reilly in three more Ashes campaigns. A multiple Premiership winner, he was one of the first players to be named an Immortal.

Malcolm Reilly, a Castleford legend, starred in Great Britain’s 1970 Ashes victory before joining Manly-Warringah, where he won back-to-back Grand Finals alongside Fulton.

As coach, Reilly rallied an underdog Great Britain to famous Test Match victories across four Ashes series from 1988-94, and later guided the Newcastle Knights to their maiden premiership in 1997 — defeating a Manly side coached by Fulton in the Grand Final.

“These two men battled for The Ashes across three decades,” added Mr V’landys. “They were mates. They were rivals. They were winners. The Fulton-Reilly Award is about honouring history, excellence and inspiring the next generation to represent their nation.”

Malcolm Reilly OBE said: “This is an honour – especially to be recognised alongside Bobby Fulton, who was such a wonderful Rugby League player and coach, and also a great friend over many years.

“Our sporting rivalry with Australia is fierce but also built on mutual respect, and I am delighted it is being revived with the Rugby League Ashes series this year. Good luck to the players of both teams.”

The series will feature Test matches at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (October 25), Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium (November 1), and AMT Headingley in Leeds (November 8)