Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet wants Las Vegas return as he gives player update with potential changes

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has hailed his Las Vegas experience and “would love” the opportunity to go back in 2026.

All 12 Super League clubs have been invited to register their interest in heading to Sin City for next year following a successful foray into the North American market.

And Peet has spoken about his own experience after the Warriors demolished Warrington Wolves 48-24 at the Allegiant Stadium last weekend.

“It was a credit to Super League and there’s a positivity around the club which I feel has been around for a long time,” Peet said.

“I’ve seen some of the statistics to come out of the game and it reflected really well on the eyes of the sport as you could feel that positivity.

“Everyone who was there will understand what I’m saying – if I hadn’t have gone it would have been difficult to comprehend rugby league could be on that platform with that energy in Las Vegas.”

Peet has thrown Wigan’s hat into the ring to return to Las Vegas in 2026.

“We would love the opportunity to go again, I don’t have a bad word to say about it.

“I’ve also heard positive thoughts coming out from other Super League clubs about wanting to go.”

So how have the Wigan players responded to the trip to the USA?

“They seem alright this morning, we have just had our first field session back. They are reporting positively.

“We have increased the amount of wellbeing and protocol wrapped around the players and we will have to train intelligently for the next two or three weeks.

“The players seem good and that’s one of the benefits of having a young group. They are very resilient and robust and winning helps.”

The Wigan boss may, however, make some changes.

“We have the option to make changes but I will see how they pull from the session tomorrow.

“We have the depth so we can rotate if needs be.”