Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy’s great gesture for local amateur club

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS owner-chairman Ken Davy is dipping into his own pocket to help a nearby amateur club.

There has been widespread vandalism at the site of the professional side’s former Fartown ground, now used by Lindley Swifts.

Open-age and junior teams both train and play matches, some of them as Lindley St Josephs, at the historic arena, which dates back to 1878.

The Swifts, who also use a ground in the Birchencliffe area of Huddersfield, said in a statement: “Inconsiderate individuals have vandalised our Fartown site.

“They have broken into containers, trashed the contents, set fire to some of the contents, poured paint everywhere including on the pitch, and graffitied.

“There is broken glass everywhere and broken electrics, and it has been left it in a state which means it is no longer safe to train or host games there.”

The club has set up a ‘Clean up of Fartown Pavilion’ gofundme page to raise money for repairs.

“The council have been notified, however with funding already at a minimum, we don’t hold out much hope of getting any help to repair the damage caused,” they explained.

“If anyone is able to donate, even a couple of pounds, it will go a long way in helping get the grounds back to being a safer place to train and play.”

The Giants held a bucket collection on behalf of the Swifts at their Super League clash with Wigan on Saturday, which took place at Dewsbury Rams’ FLAIR Stadium because of as music concert at the John Smith’s Stadium.

And Davy has said he will personally match the proceeds up to a level of £10,000.

“Like all Rugby League supporters, I was appalled to hear of the shocking vandalism that occurred to Lindley Swifts,” he said.

“Such disgraceful behaviour and wanton vandalism simply cannot be tolerated and I sincerely hope the culprits are brought to justice.

“Our amateur Rugby league clubs provide tremendous support to young people throughout their communities, teaching the qualities of teamwork and individual and collective responsibility.

“I can only imagine how disheartened the dedicated team of volunteers who run the club, and their players and supporters, must be feeling.

“I believe we all need to do what we can to help get the club back up and running.”

The Giants played at Fartown, the name of the suburb close to the town centre where the ground is situated, until 1992, when they moved to Huddersfield Town Football Club’s Leeds Road pending the construction of the John Smith’s Stadium, which opened in 1994.

Davy now wants to build another smaller stadium in Huddersfield for the Giants, with Fartown one of initial locations considered.

The vacant site of an old gasworks off St Andrew’s Road and between the John Smith’s Stadium and the town centre is now the preferred option.