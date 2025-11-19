Dewsbury Rams re-sign Halifax Panthers forward

DEWSBURY RAMS have re-signed Brad Graham from Halifax Panthers.

The back-rower only left the FLAIR Stadium at the end of 2024 to sign a two-year contract at Halifax.

But he’s made a quick return to the club he scored 18 tries in 60 games for across three seasons.

“Brad knows this club inside out,” said Dewsbury head coach Paul March, who has also retained prop Toby Everett for next season.

“He brings Championship experience, quality, and a fantastic attitude.

“This signing is a real statement of intent as we look to continue building for a strong 2026 campaign.”