Rugby league fans give emphatic England-Australia predictions

RUGBY LEAGUE fans have given an emphatic response to predictions for England’s Ashes Test Series against Australia later in the year.

For the first time since 2003, England will play the Kangaroos in an Ashes Test Series, with all three fixtures being shown live on the BBC.

The sides will play Test matches on three successive Saturdays – at Wembley on 25 October, at Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium on 1 November and then at Headingley on 8 November.

With AMT Headingley already a sell-out for the Third Test in November and Everton’s new stadium at limited availability, the appetite to witness Australia visit UK shores is through the roof.

But, though the appetite has been whet, rugby league fans in Britain are not exactly hopeful of beating their antipodean foe come the end of the year.

In a recent League Express poll, readers were asked for their predictions on what the final Ashes Test Series would be – and the results were damningly conclusive in favour of Australia:

England 3 Australia 0 – 4.15%

England 2 Australia 1 – 15.71%

England 1 Australia 2 – 37.74%

England 0 Australia 3 – 42.40%