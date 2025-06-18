Hull FC pair make lower-league loan moves

HULL FC youngsters Joe Ward and Lennon Clark have joined Hunslet and Workington Town respectively on loan deals to the end of the season.

Winger Ward has made one Hull appearance, in the Challenge Cup against York Acorn in February, while back-rower Clark is yet to make his professional debut.

It’s a first loan spell away from the club for either 19-year-old.

Hunslet coach Dean Muir said of Ward: “We are looking forward to working with him. We know he has his own goals and it’s our job as staff to help him achieve them.”