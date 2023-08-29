Why Castleford Tigers forward Liam Watts has been banned for the tenth time in two Super League seasons

IT’S fair to say that Castleford Tigers forward Liam Watts has struggled with his disciplinary in the past two seasons.

Watts received his tenth ban in just two years when the Disciplinary Match Review Panel met yesterday afternoon, this time for a Grade B Trip offence which means that the veteran will miss the Tigers’ visit to the Warrington Wolves on Saturday.

Looking back over the past two seasons, Watts has sat out a whole heap of games due to his charge sheet, but this is the first time that he has banned for a trip.

The Match Review Panel’s minutes state: “Law 15.1 (a) Trips – Intentional Trip Grade B.” Watts will miss Castleford’s away clash at Warrington Wolves on Saturday.

Meanwhile new Castleford recruit Liam Horne has also been banned after being slapped with a Grade D Dangerous Throw charge.

The minutes for Horne’s ban state: “Law 15.1 (d) Dangerous Throw – Throwing player into ground. Grade D.”

Horne has since been banned for two games and will miss the Warrington fixture as well as Castleford’s home game against Hull FC.

It remains to be seen if the Tigers will appeal.

Wigan Warriors will also be without Kaide Ellis after the prop was given a one-match ban for a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge.

The minutes state: “Law 15.1 (i) Dangerous Contact – Defending player, in or after effecting a tackle, uses any part of their body forcefully to bend or apply unnecessary pressure to the head and/or neck and/or spinal column of the tackled player so as to keep the tackled player at a disadvantage in or after the tackle. Grade B.”

It means Ellis will miss Wigan’s clash against Salford Red Devils on Friday night.

