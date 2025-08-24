Huddersfield Giants rise to ‘chuffed’ Luke Robinson’s challenge

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS boss Luke Robinson hailed his players after they fought back to nail a 13-point victory over Warrington Wolves.

“It was very telling at this stage of the season, I questioned the lads and asked them is there anything to play for,” Robinson said.

“I was really, really, really chuffed with the manner they went about it. We weren’t great with the ball, we weren’t as fluid as I’d like to be.

“But I liked everyone’s effort and their desire. Our D was good, but it was the effort. All the effort areas we dominated.”