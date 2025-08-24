‘We have to ask questions’: Sam Burgess reeling from Warrington Wolves collapse

WARRINGTON WOLVES coach Sam Burgess was left without answers after his side fell to a dreadful late defeat to Huddersfield Giants, admitting they “don’t deserve” to make the play-offs.

Warrington were ahead 10-6 against the Giants in the second half, but let in three tries in the final 15 minutes to lose 23-10.

“It’s disappointing, an extremely disappointing second half,” Burgess said.

“It’s probably as poor as we’ve played since I took over. We have to ask ourselves a few questions, I’ll be doing the same with myself. It just wasn’t good enough.

“The first half was a fair game, we missed a few opportunities.

“Huddersfield came to play, they completed high and they were physical. In the second half we might as well have stayed in the changing rooms.”

Burgess was unsure why Warrington performed so poorly.

“It’s confusing because the week in practice was great, so we expect that to transfer into a performance and it just didn’t,” he conceded.

“That’s probably the most concerning part, the guys not turning up on gameday.

“Some of it’s just not good enough. We get to work, we get our heads down. We look at a couple of things that we need to tidy up.

“We give opportunities to a couple of players and go from there… we looked like the season was over.”