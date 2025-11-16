Hull KR sell out MKM Stadium for World Club Challenge

NEXT year’s World Club Challenge between Hull KR and Brisbane Broncos at the MKM Stadium has sold out.

The Robins say 24,600 tickets have been snapped up for the battle between Super League and NRL champions on Thursday, February 19.

General seats only went on sale to Hull KR members on Friday morning, with every ticket snapped up by shortly after midday Sunday.

Tickets were due to go general sale on Monday but the full capacity of rivals Hull FC’s home ground has already been filled.

It means the MKM Stadium is due to record its biggest club rugby league attendance, with the previous record standing at 23,004 for a Hull derby in 2007.

Hull KR chief executive Paul Lakin said: “We are delighted to achieve a sell-out of the MKM Stadium in record time.

“It’s our 31st consecutive (home) sell-out, with all league and play-off games selling out since late 2023 – a truly phenomenal achievement and testament to so much work behind the scenes, and our loyal fanbase.

“We can’t wait to show the world what we, and the city of Hull, are all about. It promises to be a magnificent occasion for all and we’d like to thank everyone for their support.”

RL Commercial chair Nigel Wood said: “It’s a reflection of the feelgood factor at Hull KR after their historic treble-winning season of 2025, and also further evidence of the appeal of major international rugby league events.”