Huddersfield Giants sign ex-England rugby sevens star

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have re-signed former Leeds Rhinos outside back Eloise Hayward.

It’s a return to 13-a-side for Hayward, who has represented England and Great Britain internationally in rugby sevens.

She has also played rugby union for various top-tier clubs including Saracens and been capped by Wales.

Hayward spent three seasons at Leeds from 2021, scoring eight tries in 17 games including their 2023 Challenge Cup final defeat to St Helens.

Her sole previous appearance for Huddersfield came off the bench against Warrington Wolves in the final round of the 2024 season.

New Huddersfield coach Nathan Graham said: “She will be a real positive for the rest of the year and brings competition for places in numerous position.”

Hayward said: “Joining Huddersfield Giants feels like an exciting new chapter for me, both on and off the field.

“Over the last period, my relationship with rugby hasn’t always been straightforward and I think I lost a bit of the love for it along the way, but being around this environment, the people, and the way the club operates has already started to bring that feeling back.

“It’s reminded me why I started playing in the first place – because I genuinely enjoy it, not just because I’m chasing something.”