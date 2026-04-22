Jordan Abdull leaves Widnes Vikings on a month’s loan

SHEFFIELD EAGLES have signed halfback Jordan Abdull on an initial one-month loan deal from Widnes Vikings.

The 30-year-old joined Widnes ahead of the 2026 season following a year out of the game but has played just once since early March.

After Abdull was left out of Sunday’s 1895 Cup win at Dewsbury Rams, with Leon Hayes instead signed on loan from Warrington Wolves, Vikings coach Allan Coleman said: “Jordan’s working hard in the background but so is everybody else.

“I’ve got to pick a team I feel rewards and merits the performances and that’s what I’ve done.”

Abdull joins Craig Lingard’s squad after their star halfback, Jordan Lilley, was ruled out for the season by a knee injury.

He adds depth and competition to the halfback positions alongside Kai Morgan and Lennie Ellis.

A former England international, Abdull has 120 Super League appearances under his belt after spells with Hull FC, Hull KR, London Broncos and Catalans Dragons.

The loan agreement includes a recall clause which can be activated after seven days.