Salford snap up Championship pair amidst North Wales Crusaders troubles

SALFORD have added two North Wales Crusaders to their Championship squad following the uncertainty surrounding the Welsh club.

Earlier this month, the Crusaders owners said they must “alter their business plan” in order for their position to be tenable, raising questions over their short- and long-term future.

As such, a number of players have since departed, including Cole Oakley and Joe Baldwin, both of whom have now linked up with Salford.

Oakley has penned a deal until the end of the 2028 season, whilst Baldwin’s new contract runs until 2027.

It follows the news that four of Salford’s first-team players from this campaign – Will Tilleke, Leunbou Bardyel-Wells, Josh Wagstaffe and Rafael Van Osselaer – have all left the club.