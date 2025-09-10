Wigan Warriors prop Liam Byrne to join rival Super League club

WIGAN WARRIORS prop Liam Byrne is set to join a rival Super League club.

The 26-year-old made his debut for the Warriors in 2019 and has played 151 games for the Cherry and Whites.

Byrne is a two-time Super league Grand Final winner, a two-time Challenge Cup winner, a World Club Challenge winner and also has three League Leaders’ medals.

Commenting on Byrne’s impending departure, head coach Matt Peet said: “Liam’s a great player and an outstanding young man. We wish him all the best and he will be missed by everyone at the Club.

“Personally it has been a joy to work with Liam since he joined the academy on trial a decade ago. I am very proud of him. He and his family are brilliant. We are all working hard to ensure Liam enjoys his last few months of his time with us on and off the field.”

Byrne himself said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at Wigan Warriors, from being a student at the college to winning multiple trophies and experiencing countless life-long memories along the way.

“I’d like to thank all my teammates, the coaching staff and everyone at the Club for the camaraderie and support over the years. This has been a hugely successful and rewarding time in my life. Though I will leave the club at the end of this season, I am totally committed to giving my absolute best for the Club, with every opportunity I get for the remainder of this year.”