Brad Arthur admits Morgan Gannon likely to leave Leeds Rhinos

BRAD ARTHUR has admitted Morgan Gannon looks set to be leaving Leeds Rhinos.

Gannon has reportedly agreed a deal to join NRL side New Zealand Warriors when his Leeds contract expires at the end of this season.

When reports first emerged of the Warriors’ interest, Rhinos head coach Arthur expressed confidence the 21-year-old would snub any NRL offer.

However, after Leeds’ Good Friday victory over Huddersfield Giants, he struck a different tone.

“The club and Bleasey (sporting director Ian Blease) made a substantial offer to him,” said Arthur.

“They’ll sort that out in the next couple of days, but the club can’t do any more.

“I don’t think he is staying, but as far as I am aware he hasn’t signed any contracts.”