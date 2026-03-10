Huddersfield Giants suffer unprecedented injury issue with 16 ruled out

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS will be without 16 of their first-teamers for this weekend’s Challenge Cup Fourth Round clash against Hull KR.

Seven of those 16 players are those with shirt numbers 1-13, with the likes of Niall Evalds (calf), Adam Clune (ankle) and Adam Swift (hamstring) expected to be back in early April.

Winger Sam Halsall (hamstring) is set to return late April along with Joe Greenwood (ankle) and Logan Blacker (thigh).

Harry Rushton (thumb) will be back early May, with Marshall Land pencilled in for the end of May whilst Liam Sutcliffe (hamstring) is expected to return in early July.

Zac Woolford’s and Archie Sykes’ head knocks mean they continue to be monitored, with Sam Hewitt having surgery on his ankle.

Matty English (knee), George Flanagan (ankle), Connor Carr (shoulder) are all awaiting scan results, whilst Tanguy Zenon is cup tied against former side Hull KR.