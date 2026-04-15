Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos preview and 21-man squads

HARRY RUSHTON and Sam Halsall return to Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad ahead of the clash against Leeds Rhinos on Friday night.

Connor Wrench misses out with a slight strain, with Matty English, Liam Sutcliffe, Joe Greenwood and George Flanagan still absent.

Leeds’ only change from the squad that beat Bradford Bulls at Odsal almost a fortnight ago is Tom Nicholson-Watton, who replaces the Hull FC-bound Harry Newman.

SQUADS

Giants:

Giants: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Adam Swift, 3 Jacob Gagai, 4 Taane Milne, 5 Sam Halsall, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Adam Clune, 8 Tristan Powell, 9 Zac Woolford, 10 Tom Burgess, 11 Asher O’Donnell, 13 Harry Rushton, 14 Fenton Rogers, 16 George King, 18 Kieran Rush, 20 Mathieu Cozza, 22 Jack Billington, 23 Chris Patolo, 29 Tanguy Zenon, 32 Oliver Russell, 39 Jacob Douglas

Rhinos:

Rhinos: 1 Lachlan Miller, 2 Maika Sivo, 4 Ash Handley, 5 Ryan Hall, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Jake Connor, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Jarrod O’Connor, 10 Tom Holroyd, 11 Kallum Watkins, 12 James McDonnell, 13 Keenan Palasia, 14 Chris Hankinson, 15 Cooper Jenkins, 16 Ethan O’Neill, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Jeremiah Mata’utia, 20 Presley Cassell, 23 Danny Levi, 26 Tom Nicholson-Watton, 33 Jack Bird

Referee: Jack Smith

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Huddersfield 0, Leeds 26 (SLR25, 4/9/25)

Leeds 28, Huddersfield 6 (SLR8, 18/4/25)

Huddersfield 6, Leeds 34 (SLR19, 25/7/24)

Leeds 24, Huddersfield 30 (SLR8, 19/4/24)

Huddersfield 21, Leeds 12 (SLR23, 27/8/23)

Leeds 54, Huddersfield 0 (SLR16, 23/6/23)

Leeds 18, Huddersfield 17 (SLR8, 9/4/23)

Leeds 18, Huddersfield 14 (SLR25, 24/8/22)

Huddersfield 30, Leeds 16 (SLR15, 10/6/22)

Leeds 20, Huddersfield 20 (aet) (SLR8, 14/4/22)

Super League summary

Huddersfield won 15

Leeds won 41 (includes win in 2011 play-offs)

4 draws

Huddersfield highest score: 48-24 (H, 2012) (Widest margin: 38-6, A, 2011)

Leeds highest score: 86-6 (H, 1999) (also widest margin)

RYAN HALL needs one try to reach 250 for Leeds Rhinos.

– (365 appearances, 2007-2018, 2025-2026)

ASH HANDLEY needs three tries to reach 150 for his career.

– 136 for Leeds Rhinos (2014-2026)

– 6 for Featherstone Rovers (2016-2018, loan/dual-registration)

– 5 for England (2021, 2023-2024)

(0 for England Knights, 2018)

ASH HANDLEY needs eight points to reach 500 (Super League).

– 492 for Leeds Rhinos (2014-2026)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)