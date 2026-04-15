Matt Peet’s reaction to Harry Smith and Sam Walters bans as replacements lined up

MATT PEET has revealed that Wigan Warriors did consider appealing the three-match bans handed to Harry Smith and Sam Walters, but that the rules are there in black and white.

Smith was charged with Grade E Unnecessary Contact of a player who may be injured, whilst Walters was slapped with a Grade E Headbutting charge in the aftermath of Wigan’s 26-22 win over Wakefield Trinity last weekend.

That victory sent the Warriors into a Challenge Cup semi-final showdown with arch-rivals St Helens – a game in which both Smith and Walters will return in after sitting out the next three matches in Super League.

Now Peet has responded to both suspensions.

“You’ve got to consider an appeal, but the Harry one, I’m sure we’d all have the same opinion on it but the rules are the rules,” Peet said.

“There are no nuances there, it’s a zero or a three-match ban. The fact Harry did what he did, it’s black and white.

“I think everyone can see there was no malice there. We’ve got to take it on the chin.

“I think any coach would be frustrated to lose players and I think players on both teams would have wished certain things didn’t happen.

“In sport and in that level of competition and intensity, there are moments like that but you’ve got to learn from them and keep our own house in order.”

So what will Smith and Walters be doing in their time off?

“There’s an opportunity for them to get some specific training, particularly around the strength and conditioning.

“That’s not a massive thing for Harry, but for Sam, anyone that plays big minutes in the forwards, you’ve got to take the chance to get more physical work done.

“It’s important they stay present around the group too, whether effecting team meetings because they are two big voices in the side.”

Who will replace Smith and Walters?

“We’ve got a few options but it’s a bit early in the week to say what my team will be.

“Jai Field and Adam Keighran have played in the halves before. We have done some work on the training field and we will be prepared.

“We’ve got middle units who can play in the back-row such as Ethan Havard, Luke Thompson, Kaide Ellis and Lukas Mason.

“Lukas has been doing really well in the reserves and on loan. He’s doing a lot right.

“He’s competitive, good both sides of the ball, physically very good and a tough kid.”