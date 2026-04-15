North Wales Crusaders forfeit 1895 Cup fixture against Midlands Hurricanes

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS have informed the RFL that they will forfeit their first-round 1895 Cup fixture against Midlands Hurricanes.

The outcome of the fixture, which was scheduled for this Saturday at Stadiwm Eirias in Colwyn Bay, will be determined by the RFL Board early next week in line with the RFL Operational Rules.

The club face an uncertain future after their owners – father-and-son duo Bobby and Arun Watkins of The Eggchaser Group, a sports goods retailer – announced they will “no longer fund the additional costs” of running the club.

Two of the club’s supporters are understood to have contributed funds to help pay the most recent wage bill and ensure last Sunday’s Championship game at Keighley Cougars went ahead.

In a statement released last Thursday, the club said they must “alter their business plan” in order for their position to be tenable, raising questions over their short- and long-term future.

It said: “Due to a change in circumstances, the owners of the North Wales Crusaders have concluded that they will no longer fund the additional costs to run the club with immediate effect.

“Initially involved at the back end of 2024, the owners cleared a lot of historical issues and debts, and invested in a squad to win League One.

“The current situation with regard to costs and competitive league set-up isn’t tenable for the owners and an adjustment to the business plan is needed.

“The shareholders have been working in the background to identify suitable partners who may provide a combination of values that would be ideal to give North Wales Crusaders an opportunity to thrive, making the move of the talent, location and facilities.

“As yet we do not have an agreement in place, so we want to make public that we are looking for a new majority shareholder, someone with the passion for the project in North Wales that we have.

“We recognise that this will create uncertainty and would ask at this point for all North Wales-invested supporters to get behind the club, staff and players.”