Huddersfield Giants v St Helens preview and 21-man squads

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS will be without captain Adam Clune for at least three months with a hamstring injury.

That being said, interim boss Liam Finn has named new signings Cole Geyer and Lee Kershaw in his 21-man squad for the first time, but Jacob Douglas has been recalled by St Helens.

Connor Wrench and Tanguy Zenon are injured, but Matty English and Joe Greenwood are back for the Giants.

St Helens head coach Paul Rowley makes three changes to the one that went down to Wigan Warriors last weekend.

Matty Lees, Noah Stephens and Nene Macdonald all drop out with Kyle Feldt, Curtis Sironen and Alfie Sinclar coming into contention.

SQUADS

Giants: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Adam Swift, 3 Jacob Gagai, 4 Taane Milne, 6 Tui Lolohea, 8 Tristan Powell, 9 Zac Woolford, 11 Asher O’Donnell, 13 Harry Rushton, 14 Fenton Rogers, 15 Matty English, 16 George King, 17 Joe Greenwood, 20 Mathieu Cozza, 22 Jack Billington, 23 Chris Patolo, 28 Logan Blacker, 32 Oliver Russell, 40 Cole Geyer, 41 Lee Kershaw, 42 Lewis Jagger

Saints: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Harry Robertson, 5 Deon Cross, 6 Tristan Sailor, 7 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 Daryl Clark, 11 Curtis Sironen, 12 Shane Wright, 13 David Klemmer, 15 George Delaney, 16 Matt Whitley, 17 George Whitby, 20 Lewis Murphy, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 24 Owen Dagnall, 28 Jake Davies, 29 Alfie Sinclair 30 Tom Humphreys, 31 Jackson Hastings

Referee:

STATS