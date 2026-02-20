‘Machine’ Dean Hadley finishes World Club Challenge with suspected eye socket fracture

DEAN HADLEY has been hailed after finishing the World Club Challenge with a suspected fractured eye socket.

The back-row workhorse, who has been a Hull KR stalwart since 2019, was the official man of the match as the Robins defeated Brisbane Broncos in a thriller.

He made 180 metres with the ball, including four tackle busts, and completed no fewer than 39 tackles.

But world glory at the MKM Stadium, which Hadley used to call home with Hull FC before his cross-city switch, came a cost.

“He has a possible fracture to the eye socket and he stayed out there, which is unbelievable,” said his coach, Willie Peters.

Pack partner Jai Whitbread went further in praise of the 33-year-old, saying: “He’s everything that this club aspires to be, Deano. He’s a machine.

“He doesn’t say too much, he just gets on with his work. He plays battered and bruised.

“He’s one of those guys you just want next to you. You know he’s going to give everything.

“He’d have to die to take him off the field. He’s a class player and a class bloke.”

Along with Hadley, fullback Arthur Mourgue is also likely to spend time out, including missing next week’s Las Vegas date with Leeds Rhinos.

The Frenchman came off clutching his arm in the first half and Peters said: “It doesn’t look good. It’s a pec (injury).

“I hate when players get injured. The feeling I’ve got about winning is great, but it looks like there will be some decent time on the sidelines there (for both).”