Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers: Team news and injuries as four return for Andy Last’s side

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS host Castleford Tigers at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night.

Neither side went into the draw for the Challenge Cup Quarter-Final following disappointing defeats last weekend with the Giants going down to the Salford Red Devils in a high-scoring affair.

Castleford, meanwhile, were woeful in defeat against Hull FC who ran out 32-8 winners.

Team news and injuries

Huddersfield have named Chris Hill in the squad despite a head knock in last week’s win. Chris McQueen and Nathan Peats also return from injury for Ian Watson’s men.

The Tigers will welcome back Liam Watts and Bureta Faraimo from suspension, with halfback Jacob Miller recovering from a head knock. Elliott Wallis also returns after being cup tied against Hull.

Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad

1 Jake Connor

3 Esan Marsters

4 Kevin Naiqama

5 Jake Bibby

6 Tui Lolohea

7 Theo Fages

8 Chris Hill

9 Nathan Peats

10 Joe Greenwood

12 Chris McQueen

13 Luke Yates

15 Matty English

16 Harry Rushton

18 Sebastine Ikahihifo

19 Adam O’Brien

20 Olly Wilson

21 Leroy Cudjoe

24 Sam Halsall

25 Innes Senior

29 Sam Hewitt

32 Will Pryce

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

3 Jordan Turner

4 Mahe Fonua

5 Bureta Faraimo

6 Gareth Widdop

7 Jacob Miller

8 George Lawler

9 Paul McShane

10 George Griffin

11 Kenny Edwards

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

14 Nathan Massey

15 Alex Sutcliffe

17 Jack Broadbent

20 Muizz Mustapha

23 Suaia Matagi

25 Brad Martin

26 Elliot Wallis

28 Sam Hall

32 Liam Watts