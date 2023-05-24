Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers: Team news and injuries as four return for Andy Last’s side

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS host Castleford Tigers at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night.
Neither side went into the draw for the Challenge Cup Quarter-Final following disappointing defeats last weekend with the Giants going down to the Salford Red Devils in a high-scoring affair.
Castleford, meanwhile, were woeful in defeat against Hull FC who ran out 32-8 winners.
Team news and injuries
Huddersfield have named Chris Hill in the squad despite a head knock in last week’s win. Chris McQueen and Nathan Peats also return from injury for Ian Watson’s men.
The Tigers will welcome back Liam Watts and Bureta Faraimo from suspension, with halfback Jacob Miller recovering from a head knock. Elliott Wallis also returns after being cup tied against Hull.
Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad
1 Jake Connor
3 Esan Marsters
4 Kevin Naiqama
5 Jake Bibby
6 Tui Lolohea
7 Theo Fages
8 Chris Hill
9 Nathan Peats
10 Joe Greenwood
12 Chris McQueen
13 Luke Yates
15 Matty English
16 Harry Rushton
18 Sebastine Ikahihifo
19 Adam O’Brien
20 Olly Wilson
21 Leroy Cudjoe
24 Sam Halsall
25 Innes Senior
29 Sam Hewitt
32 Will Pryce
Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad
3 Jordan Turner
4 Mahe Fonua
5 Bureta Faraimo
6 Gareth Widdop
7 Jacob Miller
8 George Lawler
9 Paul McShane
10 George Griffin
11 Kenny Edwards
12 Alex Mellor
13 Joe Westerman
14 Nathan Massey
15 Alex Sutcliffe
17 Jack Broadbent
20 Muizz Mustapha
23 Suaia Matagi
25 Brad Martin
26 Elliot Wallis
28 Sam Hall
32 Liam Watts