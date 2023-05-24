Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Rohan Smith hit with two key injuries

LEEDS RHINOS host reigning champions St Helens on Friday night, live on Sky Sports.

Both go into this one on the back of very different Challenge Cup results with Leeds going down 18-14 at home to the Wigan Warriors last Saturday afternoon.

Saints, meanwhile, were able to cruise past Championship side Halifax Panthers last Friday night to set up a quarter-final tie with Hull FC.

Team news

Leeds will be without Blake Austin and Sam Lisone due to calf injuries, but Ash Handley, Luke Hooley and Leon Ruan return. James Bentley and Jack Sinfield are still out following their return to play protocols.

Saints will have Curtis Sironen and Konrad Hurrell back in contention, though Morgan Knowles is banned. Captain James Roby also returns after missing out on the Halifax victory.

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad

1 Richie Myler

3 Harry Newman

4 Nene MacDonald

5 Ash Handley

7 Aidan Sezer

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

12 Rhyse Martin

13 Cameron Smith

14 Jarrod O’Connor

17 Justin Sangare

18 Tom Holroyd

19 James McDonnell

20 Morgan Gannon

21 Luke Hooley

22 Sam Walters

23 Liam Tindall

24 Luis Roberts

25 James Donaldson

26 Corey Johnson

31 Leon Ruan

St Helens’ 21-man squad

1 Jack Welsby

2 Tommy Makinson

3 Will Hopoate

5 Jon Bennison

6 Jonny Lomax

7 Lewis Dodd

8 Alex Walmsley

9 James Roby

11 Sione Mata’utia

12 Joe Batchelor

14 Joey Lussick

15 LMS

16 Curtis Sironen

17 Agnatius Paasi

18 Jake Wingfield

19 James Bell

21 Ben Davies

22 Sam Royle

23 Konrad Hurrell

25 Tee Ritson

30 George Delaney

TV channel

The fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with an 8pm kick-off.