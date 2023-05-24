Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Rohan Smith hit with two key injuries

LEEDS RHINOS host reigning champions St Helens on Friday night, live on Sky Sports.
Both go into this one on the back of very different Challenge Cup results with Leeds going down 18-14 at home to the Wigan Warriors last Saturday afternoon.
Saints, meanwhile, were able to cruise past Championship side Halifax Panthers last Friday night to set up a quarter-final tie with Hull FC.
Team news
Leeds will be without Blake Austin and Sam Lisone due to calf injuries, but Ash Handley, Luke Hooley and Leon Ruan return. James Bentley and Jack Sinfield are still out following their return to play protocols.
Saints will have Curtis Sironen and Konrad Hurrell back in contention, though Morgan Knowles is banned. Captain James Roby also returns after missing out on the Halifax victory.
Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad
1 Richie Myler
3 Harry Newman
4 Nene MacDonald
5 Ash Handley
7 Aidan Sezer
8 Mikolaj Oledzki
12 Rhyse Martin
13 Cameron Smith
14 Jarrod O’Connor
17 Justin Sangare
18 Tom Holroyd
19 James McDonnell
20 Morgan Gannon
21 Luke Hooley
22 Sam Walters
23 Liam Tindall
24 Luis Roberts
25 James Donaldson
26 Corey Johnson
31 Leon Ruan
St Helens’ 21-man squad
1 Jack Welsby
2 Tommy Makinson
3 Will Hopoate
5 Jon Bennison
6 Jonny Lomax
7 Lewis Dodd
8 Alex Walmsley
9 James Roby
11 Sione Mata’utia
12 Joe Batchelor
14 Joey Lussick
15 LMS
16 Curtis Sironen
17 Agnatius Paasi
18 Jake Wingfield
19 James Bell
21 Ben Davies
22 Sam Royle
23 Konrad Hurrell
25 Tee Ritson
30 George Delaney
TV channel
The fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with an 8pm kick-off.