Salford Red Devils prop Tyler Dupree breaks silence on transfer request following Hull KR chase

SALFORD RED DEVILS prop Tyler Dupree has broken his silence on his transfer request following Hull KR’s chase.

Rovers reportedly had a six-figure offer for Dupree rejected by Salford with director of rugby Ian Blease previously issuing this statement on their website: “I can confirm the club have received a transfer request from the agent of Tyler Dupree today. We have strongly refused the request, with the player still a big part of our plans going forward.

“As a club, we are committed to retaining our players and after a recent extension, Tyler is contracted until the end of 2025.”

Now, Dupree himself has had his say on the matter, tweeting on social media: “Two sides to every story 😅 the truth will always be the truth even if no one believes it☕️.”

What happens now, it is unsure but it’s unlikely that the Robins will stop in their pursuit of the barnstorming forward.