RFL confirms Grade E charge change from recommendations following Hull KR’s Shaun Kenny-Dowall ban

LAST NIGHT, an Operational Rules Tribunal found Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall guilty of a Grade E Dangerous Contact charge.

Within the RFL’s press release, it said: “The Rovers skipper pleaded guilty, but his exceptional disciplinary record meant that the sanction was set at the lower end of the 4-6 match penalty band. Kenny-Dowall is also fined £750 fine.”

There was some initial confusion with previous disciplinary recommendations outlining a Grade E charge at a potential three to five match ban instead of four to six.

However, after contacting to the RFL, a spokesperson stated that the changes to the Match Review Panel gradings which were accepted by the Council last December were then slightly amended at the subsequent Board meeting, hence why Kenny-Dowall could have faced a six-match ban if found guilty.

The RFL has also amended the suspension range on their website.